Drugs seized during search warrants

Durham police have arrested three suspects and seized a quantity of drugs after concluding a drug investigation in Oshawa and Bowmanville.

As part of an ongoing drug investigation, officers executed search warrants on Colborne Street West in Oshawa and Carey Lane in Bowmanville.

Investigators seized approximately 50 pounds of cannabis, as well as a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl and opioids.

A 29-year-old Oshawa man has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine), and failing to comply with a release order. He was held for a bail hearing.

A 37-year-old Oshawa woman has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl and cocaine). She was released on an undertaking.

A 31-year-old Bowmanville man has been charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid and cocaine), and possession of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking. He was released on an undertaking.

Anyone with new information about this case can contact the DRPS Drug Enforcement Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5800.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

