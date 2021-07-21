Drugs, cash seized

The seizure of drugs during a search warrant in Oshawa has led to two suspects facing charges.

Durham police concluded a drug trafficking investigation on Thursday, July 15 in which officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Douglas Langtree Drive, as well as two vehicles.

During the search, officers seized approximately $4,700 in cash and drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, meth, crack cocaine and oxycodone worth an estimated $23,000.

A 23-year-old Oshawa man and 22-year-old Oshawa man are facing numerous charges.

They were held for a bail hearing.

