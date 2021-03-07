Drugs, cash and guns seized in Oshawa

A drug investigation has led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of a quantity of drugs, cash and guns.

Durham police executed a search warrant at a residence on Simcoe Street South in Oshawa on Thursday, March 4 in which police seized a quantity of cash, approximately $32,000 in drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, lorazepam, and hydromorphone, and two loaded guns.

A 19-year-old, a 23-year-old, and 30-year-old have all been charged with two counts of careless storage of a firearm, two counts of contravention of storage regulations, two counts of unauthorized possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm, two counts of possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm knowing it’s unauthorized, two counts of possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm knowing the serial number has been tampered with, and three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They were held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Sgt. Parkinson at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1747.

