DRT offering free round trips to get vaccine

Durham residents can now book a free round trip from their residence to a local vaccination clinic to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.

Using Durham Region Transit’s (DRT) On Demand or Specialized Services (eligibility required for Specialized Services), this temporary free service is funded by a $10,000 donation from Ontario Power Generation (OPG) in support of the province’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

“OPG is pleased to support this initiative to help ensure seniors across Durham who haven’t received a COVID-19 vaccine are able to do so,” states OPG Chief Nuclear Officer Sean Granville. “Combating this pandemic requires a heightened sense of community, and OPG is proud to do what we can to support.”

The donation will allow DRT to provide approximately 1,500 free trips to and from Durham Region COVID-19 vaccination sites, booked through DRT’s On Demand and Specialized Services.

Durham Regional Chair John Henry says providing access to COVID-19 vaccination sites is a priority for Durham Region as it seeks to minimize the impact of the pandemic.

“We are grateful for our community partners at OPG for this generous donation that will help remove barriers for individuals who require transit support to access the vaccine.”

Eligible locations include the Durham College and Ontario Tech University Campus Ice Centre in Oshawa, McKinney Centre in Whitby, Audley Recreation Centre in Ajax, Chestnut Hill Developments Recreation Complex Arena in Pickering, Garnet B. Rickard Recreation Complex in Clarington, Rick MacLeigh Memorial Community Centre Arena in Brock, Scugog Arena, and Uxbridge Arena.

Residents who meet the eligibility requirements to register for the COVID-19 vaccine in Durham Region can book a free trip to and from the vaccination sites.

Customers already registered with specialized transit can book their trips by contacting a booking agent at 1-866-247-0055, and press 1.

For On Demand transit, residents can book their trip by using the On Demand app or by calling a booking agent at 1-866-247-0055, and press 3.

Learn more about bus stop and route information for COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

