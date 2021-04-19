DRT hosting public information sessions for feedback on transit plans

Durham Region residents have a chance to share their feedback on the transit planning process.

Durham Region Transit (DRT) is hosting virtual Public Information Centres to discuss The Route Ahead – how service will evolve in 2025.

Attendees will be able to share their feedback directly with staff as part of the planning process.

The online discussions will take place on Tuesday, April 27 and Thursday, April 29 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To view the presentation boards, join the online sessions, and leave a virtual sticky note, visit www.durhamregiontransit.co/pics.

Those unable to join either of the online sessions can call 1-866-247-0055 to schedule a time to speak with staff.

