DRT heading into first phase of ridership recovery plan

Durham Region Transit (DRT) is preparing to roll out the first phase of its Ridership Recovery Framework.

Phase A will launch of Monday, Aug. 24 and will introduce a new transit network “designed to meet current and projected customer demand, from early morning to late night,” according to DRT.

The recovery plan is an innovative approach to transit service, with Phase A delivering increased frequency and availability of service, which will ensure maximum flexibility for customers, and alignment with current and projected ridership trends and patterns, says DRT.

Phase A of the recovery plan includes three types of transit networks – frequent, grid and On Demand.

The frequent network includes 15-minute or better weekday service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on high volume corridors, including Highway 2 West, Simcoe Street, King and Bond Streets, Taunton Road, and Rossland Road.

The grid network includes 30-minute or better service, seven days a week on north-south and west-east cross roads, including Whites Road; Baily, Victoria and Consumers; Olive and Harmony; Harwood Avenue; Salem Road; Brock and Baldwin; Park Road; Wilson Road; Ritson Road; and Highway 2 East (Bowmanville).

On Demand transit will occur in areas where the frequent network and grid routes are not available due to low demand.

“The new On Demand service will provide customers with mobility options based on their trip needs: travelling stop-to-stop within a zone, to facilitate connecting to frequent and grid routes, or to the local GO station or bus terminal,” states DRT.

Phase A will also expand on demand service throughout Clarington to ensure safe and reliable transit right across the region, with access to new DRT scheduled service connecting Bowmanville to Oshawa.

As part of the enhanced on demand service that’s launching with Phase A, DRT is advancing a recommendation from the Rural Transit Review and implementing a new mobile app solution to enable customers to plan and book trips independently and at their convenience, which provides a more seamless and modern travel experience, DRT continues.

Phase A also includes several service enhancements, some of which were previously approved in the 2020 service plan, and are based on ridership trends and customer feedback.

PULSE 901 Simcoe bus rapid transit (BRT) will now serve Simcoe Street with additional frequent service. Route 903 King will connect Clarington to Oshawa, providing seamless service to and from Clarington, and Route 917 Bayly/Victoria/Consumers will connect Pickering to Oshawa ensuring continuous west to east service south of Highway 401.

“The services launching as part of Phase A will build a ridership foundation to increase frequency and launch additional bus routes under Phases B and C, details for which will be shared in the coming weeks,” states DRT.

To view the new system map, individual route maps or for more information, visit www.durhamregiontransit.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

