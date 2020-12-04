DRT fashions buses with mask decals

Residents may see a bus fashioning a mask riding around town.

As part of the We’re on This Ride Together awareness campaign, Durham Region Transit has wrapped three of its buses with a mask decal to encourage riders to wear masks or face coverings while taking transit.

The large mask decals, which span the entire front of the bus, will serve as a reminder to all those in the region of the importance of wearing a mask when out in the community, including on board DRT buses.

“These buses wrapped with masks is a creative way to let our ridership and communities know that we continue to be committed to the safety of our passengers and operators during these unprecedented times,” says DRT General Manager Bill Holmes. “I’d like to thank our customers for doing their part by wearing their mask or face covering on board our vehicles so we can continue to provide safe public transit in the region.”

Face coverings or masks are mandatory when taking transit.

“Durham Region Transit is one of the safest ways to get around Durham Region,” says Regional Chair John Henry, noting safety measures are in place for passenger and operator safety.

“These highly-visible mask decals on the front of buses will serve as a powerful reminder to everyone throughout the region to do their part to help stop the spread of COVID-19,” adds Henry.

In addition to the masked-wrapped buses, DRT will be distributing 2,500 free branded masks to residents.

More information about the distribution will be posted on the DRT website and social media channels.

For more information, visit www.durhamregiontransit.com.

