DRPS wraps up Festive R.I.D.E. campaign

Durham police charged four drivers with impaired driving offences during the seventh and final week of the Festive R.I.D.E campaign.

Police stopped a total of 440 vehicles, with officers conducting R.I.D.E. checks in Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, and Clarington.

In total, 8,464 vehicles were stopped during this year’s campaign, which is down more than 50 per cent compared to last year. More than 19,000 vehicles were stopped by R.I.D.E. last year.

During this year’s campaign, police conducted a total 175 roadside breath tests, 21 people received 3-Day Suspensions for registering a “WARN”, and three novice drivers received a 3-Day Suspension.

A total 51 people were charged with drinking and driving offences, 45 people were charged with other Criminal Code offences, and 489 people were charged with various other Highway Traffic Act offences.

There were also four drug offences.

Overall, police saw a decline in numbers across the board compared to last year, which they say is attributed to fewer vehicles on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A complete list of those charged with Impaired/Exceed will be posted at www.drps.ca under Hot Topics until the end of January 2021.

