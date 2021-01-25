DRPS welcomes new recruits

Durham Regional Police have welcome 13 new recruits to the squad.

The class began their training in August and didn’t have a typical experience due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, DRPS says the incomers were able to complete their training effectively.

Graduation also looked a little different for the recruits due to the pandemic. The graduation ceremony traditionally includes the pipes and drums, choir, and large groups of family and friends.

However, this time family and friends had to watch virtually via zoom as the recruits, while physically distanced and wearing masks, recited their Declaration of Membership after being greeted by Police Chief Todd Rollauer. The recruits also received their badges.

The officers will join platoons across Durham Region and receive training from coach officers for the next three months.

