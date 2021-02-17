DRPS seeking community input on police action plan

Durham Regional Police have launched a community survey to help gather input on the board’s Action Plan to Enhance Trust and Confidence in Policing in Durham Region.

Police Services Board Chair Bobbie Drew says community input is “essential” in order for the plan to produce the change the board is pursuing.

“The public must have trust in the DRPS in order for us to meet our community safety goals,” she states.

The action plan focus on key main factors: to strengthen transparency in decision-making, to improve diversity and inclusion practices with the DRPS internally and externally in the delivery of community safety, to strengthen service delivery related to mental health calls, and to support the equity and inclusion plan and the four initiatives to address systemic barriers.

The online survey can be filled out anonymously; no personal information will be kept.

In addition, a random telephone survey will also be administered to obtain the views of Durham residents.

The board is also interested in receiving written submissions with comments on the action plan, which can be received prior to March 21, 2021, and verbal deputations are welcome at the board’s next meeting on March 23, 2021.

The survey is open until March 8, 2021, takes approximately five to seven minutes to complete, and can be found at www.drps.ca/communityssurvey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

