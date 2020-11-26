DRPS launches annual Festive R.I.D.E. campaign

This holiday season may look a little different than in years past, but Durham police say the message around impaired driving remains the same: “it will not be tolerated on our roads.”

The DRPS Festive R.I.D.E. team will be out in the community for the next eight weeks helping to keep Durham’s roads safe.

As COVID-19 has brought about many changes, for the safety of everyone, officers will be maintaining social distance and wearing PPE during R.I.D.E. stops.

Durham Police Chief Todd Rollauer helped kick off the recent launch with a simple message for motorists.

“I’m asking you to make smart choices, arrange for alternate means to get home, please do not drive impaired, be responsible, and do your part to keep our roadways safe this holiday season,” he says, adding, “If you believe you see an impaired driver, please call 911.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) also recently launched its annual Project Red Ribbon campaign to raise awareness about making responsible choices to prevent tragedies on the roads during the holidays.

“Even though the usual parties and celebrations may be different this year, the holiday season is still a busy time on our roads with a high risk for impaired driving,” says MADD Durham Chapter President Trisha Dosaj Makarov, noting the red ribbon is a symbol of the importance of always driving sober.

“We’re urging people to take a few minutes to plan ahead. If you’re going to be consuming alcohol, cannabis or other drugs, leave the car at home,” she adds.

DRPS is reminding residents to call 911 if they suspect a driver is impaired.

“The call you make could save a life.”

