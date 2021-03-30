DRPS K-9 locates suspect after stabbing incident

A 38-year-old is recovering is hospital after being stabbed multiple times during an altercation in Oshawa over the weekend.

Durham police were called to the area of Ritson Road North and Hillcroft Street on Saturday, March 27 just before midnight for reports of a stabbing.

Police say the victim confronted the suspect about his relationship with a female and was stabbed during the altercation.

The suspect fled the scene on foot. However, after a lengthy search, the DRPS K-9 unit was able to locate the suspect hiding in a storage container.

The victim was taken to a Toronto-area trauma hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in stable condition.

A 28-year-old male was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and dangerous weapons. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with additional information about this incident can contact D/Cst. Wright at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1738.

