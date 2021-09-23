DRPS deploys body-worn cameras

The Durham Regional Police Services have commenced a phased deployment of body-worn cameras (BWCs).

The BWCs will be deployed to frontline officers in the Traffic Services Branch, and the West and North Division community police officers that support Pickering, Ajax and north Durham. Future phases will see deployment continue across the region, including Whitby, Oshawa and Clarington.

DRPS says the rollout follows a year-long pilot project to determine the value of BWCs to the DRPS, its partners and the community regarding evidence collection, trust, transparency, accountability and service effectiveness.

Following that project, the BWC program was endorsed by the Police Services Board and received funding approval from Durham Regional Council in February 2021.

The contract is for a five-year term, which began in June 2021, and will provide up to 600 cameras and related software to DRPS. The cost to DRPS is approximately $882,000 per year for a total of $4.4 million over the five-year term.

Anyone with questions or concerns regarding the body-worn cameras can email the BWC office at BWC@drps.ca.

