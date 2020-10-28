DRPS appoints new interim deputy chief

Superintendent Joe Maiorano has been appointed as the new Interim Deputy Chief of Police for Durham Regional Police Services (DRPS).

Maiorano assumed the role effective Oct. 26.

“Deputy Chief Maiorano’s skill and leadership has earned him the confidence of the board to serve in this role,” states Police Services Board Chair Kevin Ashe. “His knowledge and experience will bring additional strength and stability to the Command team.”

Maiorano began his career as a constable with DRPS in 1990. Over the course of his career, he has gained significant operational and administrative experience and has led numerous high profile project teams to successful outcomes, according to the board.

He was promoted to inspector in 2010 and to superintendent in 2012, has served as the president of the Senior Officers Association, and is a member of the Board of Victim Services of Durham Region.

Maiorano also holds a Masters degree in Business Administration from Queen’s University.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our community and support all DRPS members as Interim Deputy Chief of Police,” states Maiorano. “There are many challenges and opportunities on the horizon and I am eager to be a part of the Command team and help propel the DRPS to new levels of success.”

