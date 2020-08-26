DRPS announces interim chief

Durham Regional Police have announced its new interim police chief.

Deputy Chief Todd Rollauer will assume his new role as interim chief effective Sept. 12.

“Deputy Chief Rollauer is recognized for his collaborative leadership, and his calm, confident and strategic manner has earned him a superior reputation with the membership of the DRPS and across the country,” says Police Services Board Chair Kevin Ashe, noting he has the knowledge, experience and character to excel in the role.

Rollauer began his career as a cadet with the DRPS in 1987 and has served at the senior level for the last decade. He was promoted to inspector in 2010, and has diverse frontline and administrative leadership experience across the organization, according to the board.

Prior to being appointed deputy chief in 2018, Rollauer served as the executive officer to the police chief.

“It is an honour to accept this appointment and to serve our community as Interim Chief of Police,” says Rollauer. “The women and men of the DRPS are second to none and I am privileged to be chosen to lead them in this capacity.”

While Rollauer will be taking on the interim position, he has informed the board he cannot make a long-term commitment as chief and therefore will not be putting his name in the hat for the permanent role.

The board will be launching its search for the next police chief in the coming months, beginning with selecting an independent recruitment firm. The selection process will begin this fall, followed by a comprehensive consultation phase on the selection criteria for the new police chief.

The board, with the support of the recruitment firm, will seek the input of DRPS members, partner agencies, and community representatives, including representatives from diverse communities, on the skills, experience and attributes necessary for the chief of police to succeed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

