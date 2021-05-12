Drive safely in construction zones

As road construction is ramping up, the region is reminding drivers to slow down in construction zones.

Drivers should remember to exercise caution for the safety of pedestrians, cyclists and work crews while travelling through construction zones or areas where workers are present, states the region.

All construction zones or areas marked for roadside work in Durham are blocked off by pylons measured to meet provincial standards, speed limits are reduced in construction zones, and fines are doubled when workers are present.

Ramesh Jagannathan, Durham Region’s Director of Transportation and Field Services, says while traffic delays due to construction can be frustrating, construction is necessary for a growing municipality like Durham.

“For the safety of our essential workers – as well as other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians – we’re asking motorists to please slow down and drive carefully through areas of construction,” he says “Thank you for your patience and cooperation.”

For more information about current and upcoming regional construction, design and environmental assessment projects, visit www.durham.ca/worksprojects.

