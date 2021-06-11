DRIFF coming up

The Durham Region International Film Festival (DRIFF) is kicking off the summer drive-in series “Shifting the Narrative” with a special Pride Toronto affiliate screening.

Residents can catch Oscar-nominee Yan England’s feature debut 1:54, preceded by short film Wanted: Strong Woman by up-and-coming Quebec director Marilyn Cooke.

The screening will take place at DRIFF’s drive-in headquarters at the Town of Whitby Municipal Building, located at 575 Rossland Rd. E., on Thursday, June 24 at dusk.

1:54 is a gripping psychological thriller that takes a hard look at what it means to explore sexuality as a teenager in the age of social media – and what happens when private life gets thrust into the spotlight.

In collaboration with the DRIFF team, England personally selected Cooke’s short film to precede his feature presentation.

Speaking on Wanted: Strong Woman, England says that he was enamored with Cooke’s work from the first viewing.

“Right from the start, Marilyn hooked me to her short film by the beautiful characters she’d written, the acting…and the fanciful moments and the original and compelling world she takes us to,” he says.

Continuing the creative conversation beyond the drive-in, personal essays and recorded conversations between these filmmakers will be available at driff.ca.

Tickets to each event will be $15 all in and can be purchased online.

For more information on the screening, visit driff.ca/shifting-the-narrative-pride.

