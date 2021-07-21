Dredging happening at Lakeview Park

There are some access restrictions to the pier at Lakeview Park while work is being done in the harbour.

The Hamilton Oshawa port Authority (HOPA Ports) is advising community members that dredging has started in the Oshawa Harbour.

While this is ongoing, some access restrictions to the pier will be required. Barriers will be installed periodically during dredging when the contractor/heavy equipment is working in close proximity to the pier.

The barrier will be located approximately halfway down the length of the pier.

Dredging the approach canal ensures port operations run smoothly, says HOPA.

Port Authorities in the Great Lakes are required to conduct maintenance dredging to ‘seaway depth’ of 8.2 m (27 ft.) ensure vessel access to port.

HOPA says the Port of Oshawa experiences a high degree of siltation resulting in the need for regular dredging at the mouth of the harbour and in the approach channel.

The dredging work is expected to continue for a period of approximately one month.

