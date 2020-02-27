Dragon’s Den auditions returning to Oshawa

Local residents will soon have their chance to potentially enter the Dragon’s Den.

Producers of the popular long-running CBC program are holding an open audition in Oshawa on Wednesday, March 11.

The auditions take place at the Durham College Student Services Building, Room SSB 116, at 2000 Simcoe St. N. from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Applications for the auditions can be filled out at cbc.ca/dragonsden/auditions

“This is a fantastic opportunity for entrepreneurs and small business owners to come down and pitch their business concepts for the chance to appear on national television,” producers state in a news release. “We would love to see as many people audition as we can.”

For more information on how to prepare for auditions, visit https://www.cbc.ca/dragonsden/blog/audition-cheat-sheet.

As previously reported by The Oshawa Express, the father-and-son team of Michael and Brodie Stanfield presented their As Real as it Gets (ARAIG) gaming suit to the Dragons in February 2017.

Dragon Manjit Minhas offered the Stanfields $500,000 for 25 per cent of their company, IFTech.

