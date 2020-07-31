Downtown walking tour this Saturday in honour of McLaughlin Day

The Canadian Automotive Museum is hosting its annual downtown walking tour on Saturday in honour of McLaughlin Day.

Oshawa has been home to the McLaughlin Carriage Company, McLaughlin Motor Car Company, and General Motors of Canada, but today, only a few remnants of the city’s former industrial past remain in the downtown core.

The tour will trace the history of the cars manufactured over the last 100-plus years in Oshawa, such as McLaughlin-Buicks, Oldsmobiles, and Chevrolets.

Participants will visit various sites that were instrumental in growing the McLaughlin Carriage Company into General Motors of Canada.

The tour is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Tickets are limited to help promote social distancing and all funds will go to support the Automotive Museum.

Tickets can be purchased through the museum’s website at www.canadianautomotivemuseum.com/tickets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

