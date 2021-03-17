Downtown parking rates return in April

Paid for parking will resume in downtown Oshawa.

Effective Tuesday, April 6, parking rates will come back into effect for all on-street locations and municipal parking lots in downtown.

Free parking has been available over the past several months, including the holiday season at all metered on-street locations and four municipal parking lots, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parking lots included were Lot 4 on Athol Street between Centre and Simcoe Streets, Lot 18 on William Street at Carriage Works, Lot 50 on the west side of the Oshawa Public Libraries’ McLaughlin branch, and Lot 52 at the west side of city hall.

According to the city, there are several options for parking in the downtown, including short term and long term parking spaces.

As a reminder for residents, the city says posted time limits for parking apply, and on-street parking is not permitted on Oshawa streets between the hours of 3 and 6 a.m. from Dec. 1 to April 1.

In addition to the winter seasonal parking regulations, vehicles parked on Oshawa streets at any time while salting/snow clearing is underway may be ticketed and/or towed.

Community members can report parking issues and service requests 24/7 by contacting Service Oshawa at 905-436-3311 and following the voice prompts.

