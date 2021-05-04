Downtown businesses can now have sandwich board signs

The city is working with downtown businesses on a pilot project that temporarily permits sandwich board signs.

According to the city, sandwich board signs are an affordable tool for businesses to advertise to visitors and community members, especially during the summer season.

The pilot project will run until April 1, 2023 and permits sandwich board signs in Central Business District Zones in the Downtown Oshawa Urban Growth Centre.

As part of the pilot project, business owners in the downtown area must apply for a permit to place sandwich board signs on private properties and within the public boulevard, including the sidewalk.

Upon approval of the application, businesses receive a sign permit sticker from the city that is valid until April 1, 2023. There is no fee required for a sandwich board sign permit.

Business owners in the downtown area can learn more and complete the online application form at www.oshawa.ca/sandwich-board-signs.

