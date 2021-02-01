Don’t flush your face masks and gloves

The Region of Durham is reminding residents to discard face masks, plastic gloves and wipes in the garbage instead of flushing them down the toilet.

According to the region, disposing of face masks, gloves and sanitizing wipes in the toilet, as well as littering on the ground, is having a negative impact on wildlife and the environment.

In addition, flushing these items can cause blockages in the sanitary sewer system.

When disposing of these items, the garbage should be bagged and securely tied when put out on the curb for collection, and green bag organic waste should be bagged in 100 per cent compostable bags.

Any loose garbage or loose organics will not be collected.

Furthermore, recycling must be loose inside the blue box and not in plastic bags. Recycling set out in plastic bags will also not be collected.

The region is reminding residents not to approach collection staff and respect the physical distance of two metres (six feet).

