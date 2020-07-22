Domestic violence up, other crime down

Durham police are reporting a decrease in property crime, violet crime and impaired driving, however domestic and domestic-related calls have increased.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) have adapted to the changing nature of harm in the community, assisting citizens and businesses under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMCPA).

DRPS have received more than 2,500 contacts or complaints from the public regarding the EMCPA and the volume has decreased to about three a day. The majority involve groups of 10 or more people (such as in houses or parks), and non-compliant businesses (majority of which are actually in compliance). Police are continuing to follow up and take an educational approach on these calls.

Year-to-date statistics compared to 2019 show property crime reports are down by 742 (12 per cent), violent crime reports are down by 383 (17 per cent), and impaired driver calls are down 560 incidents (24 per cent).

However, police have seen an increase in domestic and domestic-related calls, which are up 160 incidents (eight per cent).

According to the DRPS, over the past two weeks, violent crime reports have returned to levels consistent with the long-term average weekly value of 76 reports per week, while property crime reports continue to decline relative to last year.

Since the State of Emergency, police have also seen a decline in motor vehicle collisions – down 37 per cent (2,967 in 2019 to 1,866 in 2020) – when comparing March 17 to June 30 this year to the same time frame last year.

DRPS officers continue to patrol the communities to keep them safe and respond to emergencies as they arise, while practicing physical distancing and following personal protective protocols as required.

DRPS is reminding citizens there are support services available on the Region of Durham’s website at https://www.durham.ca/en/regional-government/covid-19-community-resources.aspx.

For information about supports for victims of crime, please visit https://victimservicesdurham.ca/ for Victim Services of Durham Region.

Youth who need support or assistance can use Kids Help Home by visiting https://kidshelpphone.ca/ or calling 1-800-668-6868.

For the most up-to-date public information about COVID-19 in Durham Region, refer to www.durham.ca/NovelCoronavirus. Citizens can contact Durham Public Health via email at health@durham.ca, or by phone at 1-800-841-2729 or 905-668-2020.

