DJ Daddy drops the beat on Kedron

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Oshawa’s Kedron Street is aflutter with the sound of music every Saturday as DJ Daddy plays his music from his garage.

Streaming on Facebook, Youtube, and Twitch, DJ Daddy Entertainment is run by Oshawa resident Rob Perozak out of his garage on Kedron Street. He credits his wife, Marilou, with coming up with the name, “DJ Daddy Entertainment.”

The father of two says he started to DJ out of his garage because he thought it would be a great opportunity to practice his skills and keep up with his music, while also entertaining his neighbours.

“I just wanted to make a difference by giving a little bit of a morale boost,” he says.

He began performing in his garage in the middle of April, and he says neighbours began dropping by to say hello, and it just grew from there.

“Now, in the last month or so we’ve been streaming over different social media platforms,” he says.

Perozak says the response from his neighbours has been positive.

“Five o’clock comes and people start sitting outside, and the kids started coming out and playing on the street,” he says.

The DJ says he enjoys playing a “wide variety” of music, and credits this variety with why his neighbours have responded well.

“I don’t play a certain genre of music. I’ll play anything from the 50’s, the 60’s, country, top-40, to calypso, dance music, rock,” he says. “That’s my style as a DJ. To play the best music from different genres.”

He notes the online response has been a bit different, as people have a shorter attention span while online, and will “jump around” to different websites.

“They’re more partial to house type music. If I play Shania Twain’s ‘Any Man of Mine’ or Lynyrd Skynyrd, they may jump the stream to go to something else because they might not want to hear that song at the moment,” he explains.

Ultimately, he calls the style of music he plays “patio music.”

He says while he is trying to increase his range of viewers online, he typically sees 50 or 60 people at a time.

There are a lot of different DJs out there streaming as well, says Perozak, but he believes he is different because he’s playing for his neighbourhood.

“It’s not like it’s in a basement, or a closed studio where only the online world can hear. It’s a combination of the existing neighbourhood, and outreach through the social media platforms,” he explains.

He will usually begin playing around 5 p.m. on Saturdays, noting it’s “happy hour” as people are typically trying to relax at the time.

