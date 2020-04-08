DDSB donates medical supplies to Lakeridge Health

The Durham District School Board (DDSB) has made a donation to Lakeridge Health to help support their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school board, through collections from its 133 schools and learning centres, was able to donate more than 14,000 N95 masks, 141,000 pairs of gloves, 150 face shields, nearly 1,700 sets of googles, and other much-needed pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) items, according to a DDSB press release.

“We appreciate all those who are serving to ensure that our community has access to essential services,” says Norah Marsh, DDSB’s acting director of education. “The team at the DDSB was happy to assist with the medical community, and I am grateful to staff for their efforts in making this donation possible.

A total of eight skids of materials were transported to a donation depot in Whitby, set up by Lakeridge Health.

“Thank you on behalf of the frontline team working tirelessly to care for patients; the Lakeridge Health community is incredibly grateful for this generous gift, says Susan deRyk, interim president and CEO for Lakeridge Health. “This donation will help protect our team during this pandemic as they focus on providing excellent care to people across the region who require hospital care and treatment. This wonderful gift is another example of the unwavering support for those providing health care to our families, friends and neighbours throughout Durham Region.”

