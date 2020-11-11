DDSB appoints Norah Marsh as director of education

By Courtney Bachar/The Oshawa Express/LJI Reporter

After a nation-wide search, the Durham District School Board has officially appointed Norah Marsh as the director of education.

The appointment was announced at a recent special board meeting. She has been the DDSB’s acting director of education since January 2020 with her role becoming permanent effective Nov. 2.

“Norah has a long history as an advocate for public education,” says DDSB Chair Chris Braney, noting her executive experience with two other eastern Ontario school boards and as CEO of a provincial crown agency, which he says has served DDSB over the past year.

“Norah has exemplified educational leadership and has skillfully lead the district during this period of immense change in the middle of a global pandemic,” Braney continues. “Staying true to her reputation, she is creating an authentic and collaborative culture and partnership with the entire senior team and we’re all looking forward to seeing what they will all accomplish together.”

Marsh began her educational career in 1991 as a secondary school teacher. She has always been an active community member and has volunteered for organizations including United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and other grassroots community agencies dedicated to combatting opportunity gaps for families.

“I want to express my extreme gratitude to the senior team – we’ve worked alongside one another so well during such an unusual time and I’m looking forward to continuing to work with them,” she says, also thanking the trustees for their trust in her leadership.

“We have incredible, amazing educators and staff in this district who, time and time again show how much they care about public education and our students,” Marsh continues. “I am thrilled about what we will accomplish together.”

