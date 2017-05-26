DDSB appoints new Oshawa trustee

The Durham District School Board has named a new trustee for Oshawa.

Replacing Larry Jacula, who died earlier this year, will be Linda Lowery, the runner up for the position in the 2014 election.

“Linda brings to our board a wealth of experience in public education,” states Michael Barrett, the chair of the school board, in a news release.

“She served for many years as the Durham District School Board’s Substance Abuse and Violence Prevention Coordinator after which she started her own consulting firm to continue her dedication to her community.”

