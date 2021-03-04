DDSB appoints new associate director of equitable education

The Durham District School Board (DDSB) has officially appointed Jim Markovski to associate director of equitable education.

“Jim has a strong track record of achievement with the DDSB and has clearly demonstrated his leadership abilities in navigating the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year,” states DDSB Chair Carolyn Morton.

Having been with the DDSB for more than 20 years, Markovski started as an elementary school teacher and was appointed to acting associate director of academic services in 2020, playing an important leadership role to help the system navigate the ongoing pandemic, according to the board.

He previously served as superintendent of education since 2016 where he was responsible for the Early Years, Poverty Reduction Strategy and Ignite Durham Learning Foundation portfolios. He has also been the staff development officer responsible for equity and inclusive education, the New Teacher Induction Program, parent engagement, and a variety of subject specific portfolios, including science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), along with serving as a vice principal and principal at multiple schools across the district.

“Jim’s extensive experience within the DDSB, his focus on collaboration and problem solving will complement and strengthen the work being undertaken by our outstanding senior team,” says Director of Education Norah Marsh. “His deep commitment to poverty reduction, equity, inclusion and anti-racism will help extend the district’s efforts to address institutional racism and oppression. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Jim to put student success, wellbeing and equity at the forefront.”

In his role as associate director of equitable education, Markovski will support Family of Schools superintendents and will guide both leadership and operations.

According to the board, this position replaces the previous position of associate director of academic services and serves to reflect the board’s commitment to “place equity at the heart of decision making.”

With this appointment, Superintendent Erin Elmhurst will now transition from an acting capacity into a permanent appointment as superintendent of education. She will continue to oversee the Early Years, Poverty Strategy and Partnership Development portfolios and will share responsibility for Indigenous education with Superintendent Mohamed Hamid.

