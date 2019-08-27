DAWSON, Thomas ‘Tom’ Walter

With broken hearts, we announce the passing of Thomas ‘Tom’ Dawson, in his 72nd year, on Tuesday, August 20th, 2019 at his home in Oshawa. Predeceased by his parents Winston and Margaret Dawson. Father of Tom Recollet (Samantha) and Michael Recollet. Grandfather of Tomera Recollet. Dear brother of Edward Dawson (Jean), Phyllis Dawson, Brian Dawson (Sheila), Janet Dawson-Ryan (Lenny) and the late Pauline Dawson and late John Dawson (Janet). Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Tom will be missed by his special friend Blackie and all his friends from pool leagues. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. Donations in memory of Tom to Cornerstone Community Association would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

