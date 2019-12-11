CROWHURST Gordon

(Career as a helicopter pilot before owning Crowhurst Design)

Passed suddenly, at his home on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the age 67. Beloved son of the late Frank and Alice Crowhurst. Loving brother of Julie-Anne and her husband John, Frances and her husband Michel, Max, Sylvia and her husband Xavier, and Nelson. Gord will be missed by many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. Gord enjoyed playing chess, reading, game design, the Toronto Argos and sailing. He followed current events with a keen interest and was a lover of all cats! A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Gord to The War Amps would be appreciated and can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

