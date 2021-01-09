Crime Stoppers helping communities stay safe

Durham Regional Crime Stoppers is celebrating 35 years of helping to fight crime in the community.

January is Crime Stoppers Month and the organization says helping all communities stay safe isn’t just the 2021 theme, “it’s a promise.”

Crime Stoppers provides citizens with a vehicle to anonymously supply the police with information they have regarding a crime or potential crime.

Cash rewards are offered to those who call the program and their information leads to an arrest.

The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed by trained personnel who receive, process and pass on tip information to investigating officers. Callers are given a code number, which is used in all subsequent calls and callers don’t have to identify themselves.

A reward of up to $2,000 is offered to anyone providing information which leads to an arrest for a crime. Rewards may also be made for information leading to the recovery of stolen property, the seizure of illegal drugs, or an arrest on an outstanding warrant.

Those with information about a crime in Durham Region can call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.com.

