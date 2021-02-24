COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening in Oshawa

COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be opening the first week of March in Durham Region, including one in Oshawa.

The clinics will be operating at Durham College (DC) and Ontario Tech University in Oshawa, and at Chestnut Hills Development Centre in Pickering.

Durham Region Health Department states these clinics will be used for priority populations in accordance with provincial guidelines. The clinics will not be open to the public at this time.

“Durham College (DC) is proud to partner with Ontario Tech University, the Regional Municipality of Durham and Durham Region Public Health to support our community in its fight against COVID-19,” reads a Durham College statement.

The Oshawa clinic will run out of the Campus Ice Centre (CIC) at the north Oshawa campus. While the clinic is running, one ice pad at the CIC will remain open for student, employee and community recreational use by appointment or rental.

In Durham, there will be one vaccination clinic opening in each municipality.

In addition to the clinics in Oshawa and Pickering, there will also be a clinic at McKinney Centre in Whitby, Audley Recreation Centre in Ajax, Garnet B. Rickard Recreation Complex in Clarington, Rick MacLeish Memorial Community Centre Arena in Brock, Scugog Arena in Scugog, and Uxbridge Arena in Uxbridge.

Implementation dates for clinic openings will vary and population groups will be notified when they are able to register for clinics.

Mobile clinics will also be available to provide vaccines to populations and those who may have difficulty accessing the larger clinics.

As part of the province’s vaccine distribution plan, the immediate priority groups are staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes and high-risk retirement homes, First Nations elder care homes, and any residents of these settings that have not yet received a first dose of the vaccine.

According to Durham Region Health, when all immediate priority groups have received the vaccine, the remaining Phase 1 population will receive the vaccine.

Those included are adults ages 80 and older; staff, residents and caregivers in retirement homes and other congregate care settings for seniors; health care workers in the High Priority level; all Indigenous adults; and adult recipients of chronic home care.

For more information, visit the health department’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage at www.durham.ca/covidvaccine.

