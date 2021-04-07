COVID from today’s perspective

Dear Editor,

From what I see and hear, we are still in a critical stage of this pandemic.

I saw that when the lockdown was enforced our numbers gradually decreased – a much needed sign that gave us hope that things were finally heading in the right direction. Then to my amazement, and against what the medical professions were advising, the lock-down was eased. No surprise, the numbers began to climb again. Add to this the more contagious variant strains and we now see we are heading abruptly in the wrong direction… up. An obvious example of action – reaction.

I appreciate the economy needs a boost and business owners are hurting, as I am, but looking at the big picture, we have to weigh up and prioritize what our health is worth. Hindsight is 20-20 and I’ve always felt that if we had closed everything for a month or two back at the beginning of 2020 we may have been in a much less precarious position than we are now.

One other point I’d like to make is regarding masks. The latest reports are that many of the current masks are not as effective as they could be. We may be wearing them more but if they are not protecting us as best as they can then we need to address that. We need some expert advice on what masks we should be using, where we can purchase them and then – we need to make them compulsory at all times, including when we are outdoors. And there should be consequences for not wearing a mask.

When I see so many younger adults who openly flaunt the efforts of the government and medical teams, who are working hard to control this pandemic, I cannot help but feel total despair. A sad message on how our fellow Canadians do not appreciate the importance of all pulling together in a crisis.

I thank you for your time.

Paul A. W. Smith

