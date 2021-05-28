COVID-19 vaccines now available to those aged 12-plus

Durham Region Health Department is expanding vaccine eligibility to those 12 years and older.

The province announced recently that bookings will be open for youth aged 12 to 17 years for the Pfizer vaccine on May 23. Additionally, adult family members who also need a first dose will be able to get vaccinated at the same time.

However, most of Durham, including the Oshawa, Ajax, Pickering and Clarington mass immunization clinics, will not be able to offer the Pfizer vaccine until May 31st due to the supply. Pfizer is the only approved vaccine for the 12 to 17-year-old population.

For north Durham, which currently offers the Moderna vaccine, clinic dates have been added offering Pfizer vaccine for those aged 12-plus beginning on June 8, starting in Brock, then rotating to Scugog and Uxbridge.

The health department says as the current Whitby mass immunization clinic only offers Moderna, a new clinic site will be opened in Whitby that will allow individuals 12-plus to access Pfizer.

Bookings for this location will be available beginning May 27 at 9 p.m. for appointments that will start on June 7.

According to the health department, eligibility for vaccine does not mean that vaccine appointments will be immediately available.

Residents are asked to remember that once appointment bookings open, the website will experience a significant increase in traffic resulting in considerable wait-ties when trying to book appointments.

Residents are asked to be patient as they keep trying to access the site.

To book an appointment, visit www.durham.ca/vaccineappointment or call 1-888-444-5113.

For more information and updates, visit www.durham.ca/covidvaccines.

