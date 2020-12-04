COVID-19 sweeping across Durham’s long term care homes, again

A number of COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared among Durham’s long term care homes, including two in Oshawa.

An outbreak was reported on Dec. 4 at Hillsdale Terraces Long Term Care Home in Oshawa with one staff member now in isolation, according to the Durham Region COVID-19 Data Tracker.

An outbreak was also reported at Hillsdale Estates in Oshawa on Nov. 30 with two staff members in isolation.

On Nov. 28, a large outbreak was declared at ThorntonView Long Term Care Home in Oshawa.

There are currently 44 people in isolation – 37 residents and six staff members, and one person has died.

In Whitby, a facility-wide outbreak was reported on Nov. 23 at Sunnycrest Nursing Home. There are currently 120 people isolating, eight people are in hospital, and five people have died.

There are also ongoing outbreaks at Village of Taunton Mills Long Term Care Home in Whitby, Westney Gardens Retirement Home in Ajax, and Orchard Villa Retirement Community in Pickering.

Durham saw a recent jump in COVID-19 cases with 91 new cases reported on Nov. 30 and 108 cases reported on Dec. 1. Cases dropped on Dec. 2 with only 45 new cases reported.

Oshawa currently has 116 active cases with six new cases reported on Dec. 2 – 112 people in home isolation, four people in hospital, and one in the ICU.

In total, there are currently 543 active cases across Durham, with 519 people in home isolation, 24 in hospital, and three in the ICU.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

