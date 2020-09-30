COVID-19 outbreak declared at recent wedding

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a wedding that took place recently in Oshawa and Durham Region’s health department is trying to locate and contact all the attendees.

The health department was notified of eight positive cases of COVID-19 related to a wedding, which took place at the Caribbean Cultural Centre on Sept. 19.

Approximately 50 guests and eight to 10 staff and volunteers were in attendance.

As a result of eight positive cases associated with the event, the health department has declared an outbreak at the event.

However, the health department says they’re having difficulty obtaining a full list of attendees and their contact information and is urging anyone who attended the wedding to contact the health department as soon as possible.

“It is very important that individuals who participated in this wedding contact us as soon as possible to allow health department staff to provide appropriate follow-up,” says Dr. Pepi McTavish, Durham Region’s associate medical officer of health.

Anyone who attended the wedding at the Caribbean Culture Centre on Sept. 19 can call the health department at 905-668-4113 ext. 2680.

For more information, visit www.durham.ca/novelcoronavirus or www.durham.ca/covidcases.

