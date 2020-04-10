COVID-19 outbreak at Oshawa hospital declared over

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Lakeridge Health Oshawa has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 that occurred at the hospital last week is now over.

On April 1, Lakeridge Health declared an outbreak of COVID-19 when a patient in the cardiac care unit, as well as a staff member, tested positive for the virus. There was one hospital acquired case, who then transferred the virus to the staff member treating them.

“In consultation with the Durham Region Health Department, Lakeridge Health has declared the outbreak of COVID-19 over,” reads a statement from Lakeridge Health. The statement notes the hospital remains cautious and will continue monitoring the patients in the unit.

“We are grateful for the team’s hard work, commitment and dedication to ensuring the continued safety of patients and team members during this unprecedented time. At this time, the unit is fully operational and back to regular operations,” reads the statement.

Currently in Durham Region, there are 299 confirmed cases, with Oshawa seeing the most at 89, and Ajax second at 77. In total, 19 people have died, seven of which are at the long-term care home Hillsdale Terraces in Oshawa, where 38 residents and nine staff have tested positive for the virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

