COVID-19 numbers still up in Durham

There are currently eight outbreaks in long-term care and retirement homes across Durham, including Hillsdale Estates in Oshawa.

There are also outbreaks at Abbeylawn Manor Retirement Home in Pickering, Orchard Villa Retirement Community in Pickering, Viva Pickering Retirement Community, Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences in Whitby, and West Shore Village Retirement Living in Scugog.

An outbreak at an institution is declared when there is one or more active cases within the home.

There are also currently 90 COVID-19 cases across Durham schools.

In Oshawa, there are outbreaks at Beau Valley PS, Dr. C.F. Cannon PS, Elsie MacGill PS, GL Roberts CVI, Glen Street PS, Maxwell Heights SS, Northern Dancer PS, O’Neill CVI, Queen Elizabeth PS, and Walter E. Harris PS. There is also an outbreak at the Archbishop Anthony Meagher Catholic Continuing Education Centre and Monsignor Paul Dwyer Catholic High School in Oshawa.

Within the Durham District School Board, there are also outbreaks at six schools in Whitby, eight schools in Pickering, 10 schools in Ajax, and one school in Brooklin.

Elsewhere across the region in the Durham Catholic School Board, there are outbreaks at five schools in Ajax, two schools in Pickering, and six schools in Whitby.

Durham Region Health Department reported 95 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are now 590 active cases across the region. The health department also reported one new death.

Of those, 562 are in home isolation and 28 are hospitalized, 12 of which are in the ICU.

To date, Oshawa has 111 active cases of COVID-19, 107 of which are in home isolation and four are in hospital with three in the ICU.

There are also 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19 variants in Durham, which brings the total of COVID-19 variants across the region, both screened and confirmed, to 913 cases.

