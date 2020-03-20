COVID-19 hits Hillsdale Terraces

By Chris Jones/The Oshawa Express

Four residents in an Oshawa long-term care home have been diagnosed with COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.

The four residents reside at Hillsdale Terraces, 600 Oshawa Blvd. N., and were diagnosed on March 18.

The infected include two women, aged 92 and 80, and two men, 71 and 68. They are currently contained within two wards of the home, and are in isolation at the facility.

“At this time, the outbreak is contained to these two units only; the four confirmed cases were not in the same room,” reads a statement from Durham’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Kyle.

Originally a respiratory outbreak was declared at Hillsdale Terraces on Monday, March 16, according to the statement from Kyle.

At the time, outbreak control measures were put in place, and included:

Limiting visitors to the home, which is in keeping with the Ontario Ministry of Health directive of March 13.

Directing that staff assigned to these units only work in these units and are also advised not to work in other health care facilities.

Ensuring appropriate use of personal protective equipment.

Increasing environmental sanitation, cleaning and disinfection.

Ensuring staff assist residents with hand hygiene before meals.

Encouraging proper hand hygiene with all staff.

Maintaining daily contact with the home to provide additional public health support.

Kyle also noted in his statement there is one additional person being isolated at the home, and the region’s health department isn’t aware of any staff members who have been affected. Currently the investigation is ongoing.

