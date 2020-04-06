COVID-19 continues to work its way through Hillsdale Terraces

Six staff and 27 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and six have died at Hillsdale Terraces in Oshawa.

There are currently no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at Hillsdale Estates, Lakeview Manor or Fairview Lodge long-term care homes. The health department continues to monitor the situation closely.

All regional long-term care homes are actively screening anyone coming into their homes.

Enhanced sanitation measures have been put in place, and those in the long-term care homes are encouraged to practise good hygiene.

Close interactions among those within the homes are also limited. Plus, residents who show symptoms are being isolated to help prevent the spread of this virus.

Employees are wearing personal protective equipment, which includes a surgical mask with a shield, a gown and gloves, when caring for symptomatic residents.

As of March 19, staff employed at regional long-term care homes are not permitted to work at more than one facility, as a further precaution to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

Long-term care homes have also been following direction from the Ministry of Health since the pandemic began. This includes actively screening all employees and visitors.

All regional homes were also closed to non-essential visitors, effective March 14. This practice will continue until further notice.

