COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Durham

Durham Region’s medical officer of health is urging residents to stay home and self-isolate immediately if they have, or are showing signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

Dr. Robert Kyle released a new Class Order, effective Oct. 14, which states new guidelines for those who have tested positive for COVID-19, have signs and symptoms of the virus, have been tested and are awaiting results, or who have been in close contact with someone who has any of the other factors.

Kyle states people need to self-isolate “without delay,” which includes staying at home and keeping away from others, not going outside, unless in a private or enclosed space, and avoid having any visitors, and to remain in isolation as directed by the Durham Region Health Department.

He says COVID-19 continues to pose a risk to Durham residents through community transmission and further action needs to be taken to help stop the spread.

“To contain the spread of COVID-19, individuals experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19, as well as their close contacts, are required to isolate themselves from other people until they are no longer infectious or potentially infectious,” states Kyle. “Isolation ensures that these people will not spread their infection to others.

The tightened measures comes amidst a continuing rise in positive cases of the virus as the region and province enter into the second wave.

Durham saw 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Oct. 13, up almost double from the day before, with 23 confirmed cases on Oct. 12. Another 28 confirmed cases were reported in Durham on Oct. 14.

The province confirmed 783 new cases today, Oct. 15, which brings the total number of confirmed cases to date to 62,196 province-wide, 2,482 of which are in Durham Region. The province also reported 39,961 tests were performed on Oct. 14, up 7,755 from the previous day.

Positive cases continue to climb in child care and education settings as well.

To date, the health department has declared six outbreaks in child care and nursery school centres, three of which are in Oshawa. The most recent outbreak was declared on Oct. 8 at Waterview Child Care.

There are currently 21 active cases of COVID-19 within the Durham District School Board (DDSB), six of which are in Oshawa.

Seneca Trail Public School has two confirmed cases, Dr. C.F. Cannon Public School as one confirmed case, R.S. McLaughlin CVI and Eastdale CVI both have one confirmed case, and Woodcrest Public School has one confirmed case with one class in self-isolation. To date, DDSB has reported 36 confirmed cases.

The Durham Catholic District School Board currently has four confirmed cases, none of which are in Oshawa.

