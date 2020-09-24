COVID-19 Assessment Centre opens in downtown Oshawa

Oshawa is getting a COVID-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) downtown.

Oshawa Clinic Group entered into a licensing agreement with the city to open the testing site at the Mary Street Parking Garage, located at 1 Mary St. N. in downtown Oshawa.

“We have been working collaboratively with the City of Oshawa, Lakeridge Health, Dynacare and other community-based physician groups to open up a COVID-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) in downtown Oshawa,” says Oshawa Clinic Group CEO Jeff Warford. “With cold and flu season approaching and children returning to school, there has been a significant increase in demand for not only COVID-19 testing, but also physician assessments in a safe environment.”

He notes the downtown Oshawa location is also ideal for being able to service the needs of the vulnerable population.

Oshawa Mayor Dan Carter says he is “pleased” the city was able to help facilitate the opening of another COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Oshawa.

“The City of Oshawa’s top priority is the health and safety of our community members. We all have a role to play in helping to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” says Carter.

Appointments for the Oshawa CAC begin Friday, Sept. 25. Hours of operation are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., by appointment only.

Community members who feel they need to be assessed for COVID-19 either based on symptoms or exposure concerns should fill out the online registration form available at https://www.lakeridgehealth.on.ca/en/index.asp.

COVID-19 signs and symptoms include one or more of the following:

– Fever (Temperature of 37.8°C or greater)

– Any new or worsening cough, shortness of breath (dyspnea), sore throat, difficulty swallowing, new olfactory or taste disorder(s) (loss of taste or smell), nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, runny nose or nasal congestion (in absence of underlying reason for these symptoms),

– Clinical or radiological evidence of pneumonia.

Physicians and the Durham Region Health Department can also refer individuals to complete the online assessment form.

Individuals unable to complete an online form are urged to call their community doctor or the Durham Region Health Department for assistance. The health department can be reached at 905-668-2020 or 1-800-841-2729.

Once a form is submitted, the CAC will provide those individuals meeting criteria for COVID-19 testing a scheduled appointment in one of the region’s CAC locations. Individuals typically receive their results within three to five days.

Patients with severe symptoms will be encouraged to call 911 or visit their local emergency department.

The city continues to post updates to its webpage at www.oshawa.ca/coronavirus. Visit the webpage for the latest updates on changes to services and programs, as well as frequently asked questions and resources.

