Couple arrested for defrauding friends

A husband and wife are facing numerous charging after using two children to defraud members of a church for more than $650,000.

The couple, who are guardians of two children, made people believe the children were suffering from serious health ailments, in particular, that one child was suffering from cancer and the other with life-threatening diseases.

Two members of the church came forward to police, reporting they had been led to believe the child was suffering from serious medical issues and the family needed financial support due to the high cost of treatment.

The victims report that over two years, they provided the family with more than $650,000 in cash, rent money, groceries, the purchase of a motor vehicle and other means of financial support.

The suspects are known to have gone so far as to dress one child in a hospital gown, cover their head in bandages and attach a fake intravenous connection to the child’s arm to convince the victims of the severity of the illness.

The suspects continued the ruse by convincing a local school board that one child required the purchase of special equipment and required specialized services to attend school.

A 60-year-old male and 50-year-old female from Oshawa are charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000, three counts of false pretenses over $5,000, and two counts of possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000. The male is also charged with assault. Both parties were held for bail hearings.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact D/Cst. Franssen at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5356.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

