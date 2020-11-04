Council to hear 2021 city budget next week

Oshawa City Council is asking residents to save the date as it will receive the proposed 2021 city budget on Friday, Nov. 13.

Members of the public are welcome to watch the budget meetings online via webstream on the following dates beginning at 9:30 a.m.:

– Friday, Nov. 13 – delivery of the proposed 2021 city budget to council

– Friday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Dec. 4 – council review of the proposed 2021 city budget

– Friday, Dec. 11 – council review and approval of the proposed 2021 city budget

Due to public health recommendations and the COVID-19 pandemic, the schedule is subject to change should medical advice from provincial and regional health authorities be adjusted.

“While the official budget public input sessions are now closed, individuals are welcome to provide input up to and including council deliberations,” says Councillor John Gray. “Feedback from those sessions will be summarized and provided to all members of council.”

The proposed 2021 city budget will be available at https://www.oshawa.ca/city-hall/budget.asp for the public on Friday, Nov. 13.

