Coping with stress during this extended lockdown

Many of us have “COVID fatigue” and wondering when we will ever get back to a new “normal.” I’m certainly in that situation as well. We have rebooked our flights to B.C. to see our grandchildren and our oldest son and his wife five times. It seems now that our flights with WestJet for Aug. 7 will also have to be re-scheduled. We just are so thankful for Zoom and FaceTime so we can see all our family on a regular basis.

This past week someone sent me the following “Great Lesson on Stress.” I trust it will help you as it has helped me.

A young lady confidently walked around the room with a raised glass of water while leading a seminar and explaining stress management to her audience.

Everyone knew she was going to ask the ultimate question, “Half empty or half full?” She fooled them all.

“How heavy is this glass of water?” she inquired with a smile.

Answers called out ranged from 8 oz. to 20 oz.

She replied, “The absolute weight doesn’t matter. It depends on how long I hold it. If I hold it for a minute, that’s not a problem. If I hold it for an hour, I’ll have an ache in my right arm. If I hold it for a day, you’ll have to call an ambulance. In each case it’s the same weight, but the longer I hold it, the heavier it becomes.”

She continued, “And that’s the way it is with stress. If we carry our burdens all the time, sooner or later, as the burden becomes increasingly heavy, we won’t be able to carry on.”

“As with the glass of water, you have to put it down for a while and rest before holding it again. When we’re refreshed, we can carry on with the burden – holding stress longer and better each time practiced.

So, as early in the evening as you can, put all your burdens down. Don’t carry them through the evening and into the night. Pick them up again tomorrow if you must. But I might add it is beneficial to start each day anew with a little reflection or prayer to give us hope for the day ahead. I believe the God, of my understanding, wants us to be happy and learn lessons from this COVID experience.

So here are some suggestions to help us alleviate stress:

– Accept the fact that some days you’re the pigeon, and some days you’re the statue!

– Always keep your words soft and sweet, just in case you have to eat them.

– Always read stuff that will make you look good if you die in the middle of it.

– Watch comedies and positive movies to get your mind relaxed.

– Don’t watch newscasts more than once a day.

– Drive carefully. It’s not only cars that can be recalled by their Maker.

– Never put both feet in your mouth at the same time, because then you won’t have a leg to stand on.

– Nobody cares if you can’t dance or sing well. Just get up and dance and sing!

– Since it’s the early worm that gets eaten by the bird, sleep late.

– Remember it is the second mouse that gets the cheese.

– Birthdays are great to celebrate. The more you celebrate, the longer you live.

– Some mistakes are too much fun to make only once.

– We could learn a lot from crayons. Some are sharp, some are pretty and some are dull. Some have weird names and all are different colours, but they all have to live in the same box.

– Age 70 might be the new 50, but 10 p.m. is the new midnight.

– Save the earth. It’s the only planet with chocolate!

– At my age, I run like the winded.

– At the start of a brand new day, I’m off like a herd of turtles!

– I don’t mean to interrupt people. I just randomly remember things and get really excited!

– When someone asks what I did over the weekend, I pause and say, “Why, what did you hear?

– I remember being able to get up without making sound effects.

– Have an awesome day and know that someone has thought about you today, and is wishing you well.

