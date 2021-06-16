Convenience store robbed in Oshawa

Durham police are seeking a suspect following the robbery of a convenience store in Oshawa.

Officers were called to a convenience store on Ritson Road South for reports of a robbery on Thursday, June 11, around 4:10 p.m. Police say the suspect entered the store, stated he had a gun and made a demand for cash.

The suspect took various food items and left on a black bicycle and was last seen in the area of Mitchell Avenue and Drew Street. No weapon was seen.

The victim did not receive any physical injuries. Officers searched the area with negative results.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 30 and 40 years old, 5’8” tall with a medium build, fair complexion and a small beard or goatee. He was wearing a black hat, blue surgical mask, blue collared shirt, black coat, black pants, and black shoes. He was riding a black bicycle.

Anyone with surveillance or dash-cam video in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone with new information about this investigation can contact the DRPS Investigative Services-Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

