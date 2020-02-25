Convenience store robbed at knife-point

Investigators are looking for two male suspects after a convenience store was robbed at knife-point in Oshawa this past weekend.

On Sunday, Feb. 23 at approximately 8:30 p.m., members of Central East Division were called to the Taunton Convenience on Taunton Road East in Oshawa. Two suspects entered the convenience store, one armed with a knife, stealing cash and cigarettes before fleeing.

The clerk was not physically harmed during the incident.

The suspects are only described as males in their 20s with tanned complexions, thin builds and had their faces covered. One of the males was armed with a knife.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact the DRPS Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

