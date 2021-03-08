Convenience store robbed at gunpoint

Durham police are seeking a male suspect in an armed robbery of a convenience store.

Officers were called to Bob’s Convenience Store on Bloor Street West on Sunday, March 7 for a suspect who was armed with a black handgun.

Police say the suspect entered the store, made a demand for cash from the employee, stole a quantity of cash, and fled on a bicycle from the scene.

The victim did not receive any physical injuries. Police were unable to locate the suspect upon searching the area.

The suspect is described as a male wearing a black coat, baggy blue jeans, dark sunglasses, a black balaclava to cover his face and green gloves. He was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with information can contact the Investigative Services Robbery Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5355.

