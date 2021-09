MP Colin Carrie has reclaimed his seat in Oshawa.

Carrie brought home 20,869, or 39.3 per cent of the votes.

NDP candidate Shailene Panylo came in close second with 15,200, or 28.6 per cent of the votes.

Liberal candidate Afroza Hossain saw 22.8 per cent of the votes, PPC candidate Darryl Mackie saw 7.2 per cent, and Green party candidate Sonny Mir saw 2 per cent of the votes in Oshawa.

